TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise for the fourth straight session on Friday, as encouraging earnings results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are set to boost Japanese financial stocks.

Strong demand at Spanish and French debt auctions also eased near-term gloom in Europe, which is grappling with the two-year-old sovereign debt crisis.

"The financial sector will get a lift from positive earnings but the tech sector might be mixed. Intel's results were good but Google's were disappointing and its shares plunged (in after market trade), so the net impact on tech shares here might be negative," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

"But overall, sentiment should be improving. There is evidence that the funding crunch in Europe is easing, and the Spanish auction overnight went well."

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,715 on Thursday, up 65 points or 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 8,650, while strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,650 and 8,750.

The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,639.68 on Thursday to its highest closing level in five weeks, while the broader Topix index added 0.8 percent to 740.68.

Data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed that stock valuations on the Nikkei at the Wednesday close implied a five-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate for the index as a whole of minus 0.8 percent.

That meant the market was pricing the index as if EPS growth would be negative 0.8 percent every year over that five-year period, on a compound basis.

That compared with an implied five-year EPS compound annual growth rate of 4.4 percent for the U.S. S&P 500 and minus 4.3 percent for the STOXX Europe 600 index.

> Financials lift Wall St after bank earnings > Euro rises for 3rd day, touches two-week high > Treasuries fall as Europe debt sales ease safety bid > Gold falls on tame CPI, snaps 3-day rally > Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism

STOCKS TO WATCH

--SONY CORP

Sony Ericsson was sucked back into a loss in 2011 by an industry slowdown and cut-throat competition, leaving new owner Sony facing an uphill struggle to join the top tier of handset providers.

--MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP

Mizuho Financial Group will integrate 18 overlapping divisions at Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in April, the Nikkei business daily said.

--NIPPON STEEL CORP, SUMITOMO METAL INDUSTRIES LTD

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal are expected to receive orders for 140,000 tones of pipeline steel for an LNG project in Australia, the Nikkei business daily said. (Reporting by Dominic Lau and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)