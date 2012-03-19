METALS-London copper finds modest support after overnight rout
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the fifth straight session on Monday, with investors scooping up straggling blue-chips as they looked for further evidence of U.S. economic recovery before pushing the index higher.
The Nikkei closed up 0.1 percent at 10,141.99 after touching an 8-1/2-month intraday high of 10,172.64, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 868.35. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
LONDON, Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland reported on Friday a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it required the world's biggest bank bailout.