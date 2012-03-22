* Nikkei gains after snapping five-day winning run on Weds
* Nomura falls, sources say broker involved in insider
trading case
* Sanrio climbs after lifting dividend forecast
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced on Thursday as investors picked up companies that had
lagged this year's rally, though Nomura Holdings fell after
sources said an employee at the firm was the source of a leak in
an insider trading case.
Nomura, Japan's top investment bank, shed 1.3
percent, extending a 4.1 percent loss the previous session.
Japan's securities regulator recommended a 50,000 yen ($600)
fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings Inc, on Wednesday, saying the asset
manager sold Inpex Corp shares after a tip-off from a
broker about its plan for a roughly $6 billion offering.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust recovered 3.3 percent after
Wednesday's 5.1 percent drop.
The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 10,124.76 after
snapping a five-session winning run on Wednesday, while the
broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 862.61.
"Some stocks such as steel and shippers that are not good
stories structurally have done pretty well in this rally - we
are almost in the 13th week of buying. We would be looking for
them to head back down," said a senior dealer at a foreign bank.
Japan's iron & steel sector lost 0.4 percent,
while the shippers subindex eased 0.2 percent.
"Some of the better stocks that have lagged, like Gree
, DeNA and Sanrio, are going to
outperform a little bit."
Sanrio Co climbed 3.8 percent after the maker of Hello Kitty
toys raised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year
ending March by 25 percent to 25 yen due to decent sales,
particularly in the United States.
Mobile social gaming firm DeNA Co Ltd added 1 percent, while
rival Gree Inc slipped 0.6 percent.
Technical indicators suggest a pullback could be on the
cards, with the Topix has rallying 18.5 percent so far this year
and with its 14-day relative strength index at 70.
Market participants remained upbeat as a weaker yen would
likely lift Japanese corporate earnings expectations.
Goldman Sachs raised its Topix six-month target to 970 from
900, representing an upside of 12.4 percent from current levels.
"While we see risks of near-term consolidation, we believe
the fundamental factors remain supportive for the market, and we
recommend investors to add to positions on any weakness,"
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report.
Investors are likely to keep an eye on HSBC's flash report
on China's factory activity due at 0230 GMT for further signs on
whether the world's second-largest economy is heading for an
abrupt slowdown.
Global miner BHP Billiton said this week that it saw
signs of "flattening" iron-ore demand from China, the world's
top metals consumer, which had weighed on commodity markets and
energy shares.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)