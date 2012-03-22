TOKYO, March 23 Japan's leading share index is
expected to open lower on Friday, hurt by a strengthening yen
after factory activity data showed a slowdown in both China and
the euro zone, reigniting concerns about global economic growth.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,935 on
Thursday, down 105 points or 1 percent from the Osaka
close of 10,040, while strategists expected the Nikkei
to trade between 9,900 and 10,100.
"The Japanese market will have a correction today. The key
is the yen appreciation to around mid-82 yen," said Takashi
Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "It's also a Friday, so
people will take profits before the weekend."
On Thursday, the Nikkei closed up 0.4 percent at 10,127.08
points, while the broader Topix added 0.4 percent to
862.07.
The yen was last traded at 82.629 to the dollar after
hitting a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an
11-month low of 84.187 on March 15.
Hiroki remained upbeat on Japanese equities, however.
The benchmark Nikkei is up nearly 20 percent this year,
boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative
monetary policies by global central banks.
Deutsche Bank said there were still pockets of good value in
Japanese shares, especially among exporters, following the
bounce.
"Even after the rally, there are some interesting value
opportunities in Japanese equities and for patient investors we
find more distressed value in Japanese equities than in the
credit-stricken European equities," Deutsche Bank said in a
report.
"The new story is that we may now be facing a structural
change regarding the multi-year strengthening of the yen."
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota Motor has no intention of offering ultra-cheap cars
to boost sales in emerging markets and will keep its focus on
customers who expect a certain level of reliability, the
company's president, Akio Toyoda, said on Thursday.
--NEC CORP
NEC said on Thursday it would spend $450 million to buy the
business support operations of U.S. telecoms firm Convergys Corp
as it hunts for new telecom equipment sales abroad.
--KOMATSU LTD
The construction machinery maker expects group operating
profit to top 300 billion yen ($3.64 billion) in fiscal year
2012, its President Kunio Noji signalled, according to the
Nikkei business daily.
--MURATA MANUFACTURING CO
Components maker Murata Manufacturing said on Thursday it
would invest 3.4 billion yen ($41 million) in Toko Inc
to tap the smaller firm's expertise in coils and metal alloys to
develop next-generation inductors.
($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)