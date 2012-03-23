* Nikkei falls 1 pct to one-week low

* Set for biggest one-day percentage loss in 2 months

* Exporters hit as yen gains on weak global growth fears

* Nomura falls for third day in a row

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent on Friday, o n track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in two months on concern over global economic growth after data pointed to slower factory activity in China and the euro zone's two largest economies.

Fears of slower growth lifted the yen, further weighing on Japanese exporters. Toyota Motor Corp lost 1.6 percent, Honda Motor Co Ltd slid 2.1 percent and Sony Corp retreated 2.6 percent.

By the midday break, the Nikkei was down 99.36 points at 10,027.72, while the broader Topix declined 0.9 percent to 854.43. The yen was last traded at 82.888 to the dollar after hitting a one-week high of 82.329 on Thursday, well off an 11-month low of 84.187 on March 15.

However, market participants said the selloff offered buying opportunities for longer-term investors who remained upbeat on the outlook for Japanese equities.

"If there are names you like, you should pick them up from here, especially names that are heavily down today," said a trader at a foreign bank, citing life insurers, and food and beverage counters among his picks.

The insurance sector shed 1.7 percent and the foods sub-index eased 0.2 percent.

Despite Friday's sell-off, the benchmark Nikkei is still up 18.6 percent this year, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and accommodative monetary policies by global central banks.

Foreign investors extended net buying of Japanese equities for a 12th straight week, with a net inflow of 287.5 billion yen ($3.49 billion) for the week through March 17, the highest since April last year.

Deutsche Bank said there were still pockets of good value in Japanese shares, especially among exporters, following the bounce.

"Even after the rally, there are some interesting value opportunities in Japanese equities and for patient investors we find more distressed value in Japanese equities than in the credit-stricken European equities," Deutsche said in a report. "The new story is that we may now be facing a structural change regarding the multi-year strengthening of the yen."

According to Thomson Reuters Datastream, the Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.98, much cheaper than the S&P 500's 2 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.39.

Underscoring investors' upbeat outlook, the Nikkei volatility index rose 1.5 percent to 20.32 on Friday, way below this year's peak of 24.61 hit on March 1. The lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.

Trading volume on the main board after the morning session was 47.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

NOMURA DOWN AGAIN

Financials were down on Friday as investors took profit on this year's rally, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group down 1.4 and 1.6 percent respectively.

Nomura Holdings lost 3.1 percent, extending this week's losses to more than 6 percent as its internal controls come under scrutiny after sources said an employee at Japan's top investment bank was involved in an insider trading case.

Japan's securities regulator has recommended a fine against Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc unit, Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking, alleging that one of its fund managers sold Inpex Corp shares after a tip-off about its $6 billion share issue plans.

"Of course the allegations of Nomura's involvement in the insider trading case is negative to their reputation and to the wider industry," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities. "But the stock is up so much this year and this incident is just one catalyst for investors to take profits."

Nomura shares are still up more than 62 percent this year. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Lewis)