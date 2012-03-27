* Nikkei and Topix both climb 2.2 pct
* Sumitomo Metal surges 6.4 pct, confirms Alaska gold mine
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level
since the massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11 last year,
buoyed by indications the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its
supportive monetary policy.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 216.74 points at
10,234.98, while the broader Topix climbed 2.2 percent
to 870.24.
"Certainly the market has been caught a little bit short,"
said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo.
"There were quite a lot of shorts that have emerged in the
last few days on caution that we might have a pullback."
The Nikkei lost 1.2 percent last week and eked out modest
gains on Monday.
Blue-chips bounced back from a recent pullback in Tokyo
markets, with Honda Motor Co up 3.3 percent, Canon Inc
gaining 2.7 percent and investment bank Nomura Holdings
adding 4.1 percent.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co jumped 5.9 percent after
it said it had confirmed a new gold deposit containing 40 tonnes
at its mine in Alaska.
The Nikkei has surged more than 21 percent so far this year
on a run of robust U.S. economic data and easing programmes by
global central banks.
Just as the global rally looked to have run out of steam,
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on
Monday reinforced the view that further easing from the central
bank may be possible.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)