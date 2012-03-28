TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend.

The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 10,138.55, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 861.73. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)