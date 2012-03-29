(Corrects to show best Q1 gain in 24 years, not 14 years)

TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday after easing from a one-year high in the previous session as a majority of companies went ex-dividend, though it is still set to mark its best January-March quarter in 24 years.

The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 10,142.38 but is up 19.9 percent this quarter. The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 861.20. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)