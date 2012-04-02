TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday after stronger-than-expected data from China eased worries of an abrupt economic slowdown, while buying by domestic investors provided support.

The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.3 percent higher at 10,109.87 after losing 1.7 percent in the previous three sessions.

The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 856.05. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)