TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 2.3 percent on Wednesday in its worst performance in five months, after stop-losses were triggered on index futures, raising concerns that Tokyo's sharp equities rally so far this year could be grinding to a halt.

The Nikkei closed down 230.40 points at 9,819.99, below 10,000 for the first time in three weeks that saw the benchmark hitting its highest level since the massive earthquake and tsunami in March last year.

The broader Topix shed 1.8 percent to 835.36, also marking a four-week closing low. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)