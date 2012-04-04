TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei average is set to open down on Thursday after a poor Spanish debt auction and fading hopes of further U.S. monetary stimulus, extending the previous session's 2.3 percent slide, its worst day in five months.

Spanish borrowing costs jumped at bond auctions on Wednesday, raising fears of a return of the euro zone crisis and suggesting that the effects of a liquidity injection that has bolstered risk assets so far this year may be waning.

Euro zone fears and the Federal Reserve's indication that it is less inclined to provide additional stimulus knocked U.S. stocks, with both the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 down 1 percent.

The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,700 and 9,800, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 9,750 on Wednesday, down 70 points or 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 9,820.

Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc, said a sharp correction would force the hands of the Fed to contemplate an additional stimulus programme, which would once again spur global equities.

"If the market falls further, the expectations of additional monetary easing will come back. This market correction is a call for additional easing," Hiroki said.

"It's a good opportunity to buy on dips."

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei shed 230.40 points to 9,819.99, below 10,000 for the first time in a three-week period that saw the benchmark hit the highest level since the massive earthquake and tsunami in March last year.

The broader Topix lost 1.8 percent to 835.36, also marking a four-week closing low.

The Nikkei is still up more than 16 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks.

> Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale > Euro drops to 3-wk low vs dlr as ECB and Fed contrast > Treasuries gain as stock losses spur safety bid > Gold falls to 3-month low, Fed easing hopes wanes > Oil falls as U.S. stockpiles hit 9-month high > Spain debt sale spurs yields, stir crisis fears

STOCKS TO WATCH

--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Japan's government plans to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co, with a 1 trillion yen ($12.16 billion) capital injection, in a deal that may see it gain more than two-thirds of the company's voting rights, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

--NISSAN MOTOR CO

Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said the automaker will shift some production of its luxury Infiniti brand out of Japan due to the strong yen.

Separately, the sale of a controlling stake in Russia's largest carmaker AvtoVAZ to Renault-Nissan will be postponed until at least the end of April, said the head of Russian Technologies, which holds a nearly 30 percent stake in AvtoVAZ.

--LAWSON INC

Japan's No. 2 convenience store chain plans to expand into Myanmar within the year, aiming to gain a foothold in the country ahead of its rivals, the Nikkei said.

--MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, will push back the initial deliveries of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet by about a year to 2015, The Nikkei said.

This will be the second delay for the first small Japanese jet in roughly 50 years. In September 2009, the company pushed back the development timetable, following a change to the design of the MRJ's main wing, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)