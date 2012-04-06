* Nikkei set for biggest weekly fall in 8 months

* Astellas Pharma up after U.S. panel backs bladder drug

TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, with the index heading for its worst weekly loss in eight months on fading hopes of further U.S. stimulus and fresh concerns over the euro zone.

"The very optimistic view of the U.S. economy has already been priced in. We can't expect further monetary easing from the Fed," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity research strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"On the other hand, we see uncertainty in European debt crisis, and the general elections in Greece and the presidential election in France will only create further uncertainty."

The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 9,712.44, falling for the fourth straight session, and is down 3.7 percent this week, on track for its worst weekly performance since August 14 when it ended down 3.62 percent.

Sakagami expected the correction would last until late April or mid-May when Japanese companies will announce earnings guidance for the current fiscal year, though the Nikkei should hold above 9,000.

Insurers were among the top sectoral losers, down 1.4 percent. Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said Japanese insurance companies may have to pay more than twice as much to reinsure themselves against earthquake claims as they did before last year's Tohoku quake.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc shed 1.9 percent, also weighed by a downbeat note from JPMorgan, which said the insurer may be at risk of missing targets.

The broader Topix index was down 0.6 percent at 827.93.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the nonfarm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT to show the U.S. economy added 203,000 jobs in March. That would represent a fourth straight month of solid job creation, marking the longest stretch of monthly employment gains topping 200,000 since 1999.

Despite this week's sharp losses, the Nikkei is still up 14.9 percent this year, buoyed by a run of strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks.

Astellas Pharma Inc bucked the weak trend, up 2.9 percent after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration backed the company's bladder drug, boosting its hopes of gaining approval by the regulator. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Perry)