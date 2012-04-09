BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.4 percent in early trade on Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report showed the U.S. economic recovery remained sluggish, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters.
The Nikkei was down 131.58 points at 9,556.87, on track for its fifth straight session of losses, while the broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 815.56. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
