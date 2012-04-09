TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei share average shed 1.4 percent in early trade on Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report showed the U.S. economic recovery remained sluggish, while a stronger yen weighed on exporters.

The Nikkei was down 131.58 points at 9,556.87, on track for its fifth straight session of losses, while the broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 815.56. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)