TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei average snapped a
seven-session losing streak on Thursday, boosted by gains in
index futures as investors covered short positions after the
benchmark breached the 9,500 mark, market participants said.
A surge in Chinese stocks, led by banks ahead of the
country's GDP data and bank lending figures this week, also
helped to lift Japanese stocks.
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher at 9,524.79 to
end its worst losing run since July 2009, while the broader
Topix was up 0.5 percent at 809.88.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)