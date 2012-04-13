TOKYO, April 13 Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.3
percent in early trading on Friday as talk of
stronger-than-expected GDP figures from China fanned hopes for
global growth.
Sharp gains in Fast Retailing after it lifted its
annual profit forecast to a record following strong second
quarter figures also boosted the Nikkei benchmark.
The Nikkei was up 119.92 points at 9,644.71 and the
broader Topix gained 1 percent to 817.71.
Fast Retailing jumped 5.3 percent.
China is to release its first quarter GDP data at 0200 GMT.
