TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei index is expected
to tread in a range on Tuesday after the previous session's
sharp losses, tracking a mixed performance on Wall Street, while
a firmer yen could dampen sentiment.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,400 and
9,600, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,470 on Monday, unchanged from Osaka's
close.
"There'll be some reaction to the U.S. stock market but
today will all depend on the yen," said Toshiyuki Kanayama,
senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
"If it rises against the dollar we could see the Nikkei fall
below 9,400. But if the yen weakens then the Nikkei could break
above 9,500, although there's a heavy upside around 9,600."
The yen was last traded at 80.358 to the dollar, hovering
near a six-week high at 80.29 hit on Monday.
Overnight, the Dow Jones industrial average rose as
robust U.S. retail sales data helped large-cap consumer stocks,
but a 4 percent slide Apple hurt the Nasdaq.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 9,470.64 on Monday
to fall below the key psychological level of 9,500. The broader
Topix lost 1.4 percent to 803.83.
The Bank of Japan bought 28.5 billion yen worth of exchange
traded funds on Monday to help support Japanese stocks.
The Nikkei is down 6 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.
> Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq
> Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains
> Treasuries steady, Spain worries offset by profit taking
> Gold falls on euro jitters, silver stocks soar
> Oil tumbles 2 pct on early U.S. pipeline reversal
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOSHIBA CORP
A unit of Toshiba Corp will buy IBM Corp's
point-of-sale (POS) terminal business, which includes cash
registers and related devices, for 70 billion yen ($870.86
million), the Nikkei reported.
--OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus Corp has decided to have two directors keep their
executive officer posts in its new management team, the Nikkei
said.
--NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP
NTT will promote Senior Executive Vice President Hiroo
Unoura, who is in charge of the company's business strategy, to
president, the Nikkei reported.
--TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
Tokio Marine will buy Malaysia's MUI Continental Insurance
Bhd. for about 5 billion yen ($62.20 million), the Nikkei said.
($1 = 80.3800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard
Pullin)