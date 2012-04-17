UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei index dipped on Tuesday to extend the previous session's sharp losses, although social gaming firm Gree Inc outperformed as investors covered short positions on the back of an upbeat sector report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 9,464,71 after shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the key level of 9,500 on concerns over Spain's finances.
The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 803.09.
Gree surged 9.1 percent and was the most heavily traded stock on the main board by turnover after Merrill Lynch lifted its price objective on the company and maintained its "buy" rating. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.