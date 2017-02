April 19 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped in early trade on Thursday, giving back some of the sharp gains in the previous session, on a weak lead from Wall St and as investors took a cautious stance ahead of a Spanish bond auction.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 9576.61, while the broader Topix eased 0.7 percent to 813.7. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)