BRIEF-EZCORP FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MLN
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei index rose in early trade on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the IMF's debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, although caution ahead of Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week may cap gains.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,623.22, below its 13-week moving average near 9,635, while the broader Topix index was up 0.6 percent at 816.68. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing