TOKYO, April 24 Japan's leading share index is
expected to open sharply lower on Tuesday, falling for the
fourth straight session, as slowing growth in Europe and
mounting political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands
stoke fears of a widening euro zone crisis.
The Dutch prime minister tendered his government's
resignation on Monday after Dutch officials failed to agree on
budget cuts, while France's Socialist presidential candidate
Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget
pact, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first-round of
elections.
Adding to that, the euro zone's business slump deepened at a
far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy
will stay in recession at least until the second half of the
year.
"Japanese stocks cannot avoid the downside pressure from the
overseas markets," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at
Monex Inc.
"However, the yen is the most important factor for the
Japanese market. In terms of the yen rate, there is not so much
yen appreciation, so the downside for the Nikkei should be
limited."
The yen last traded at 81.153 to the dollar, off its
six-week high of 80.29 yen hit last week.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,350 and
9,500, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago
<0#NIY:> closed at 9,450 on Monday, down 100 points or 1 percent
from the Osaka close of 9,550.
Hiroki added that the Nikkei should be supported around
9,450, the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from November
to March.
The next support for the Nikkei would be the 75-day moving
average near 9,392.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent on Monday to
9,542.17, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to
809.54.
The Nikkei is down 5.4 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best
first-quarter performance in 24 years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--TOKYO POWER ELECTRIC CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co said it would fully compensate
residents in areas contaminated by radiation from its wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant if they are unable to return home after
five years, the Nikkei business daily said.
--KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO
Kansai Electric Power Co, the Japanese utility most reliant
on nuclear energy, might face a power shortage of about 20
percent in July unless it can restart reactors taken offline
after the Fukushima crisis amid safety concerns, the company
warned on Monday.
--FUJIKURA LTD
The Japanese electric wire and cable maker has agreed to
plead guilty to conspiring to fix the prices of wiring and other
products sold to car makers and to pay a $20 million fine, the
U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
--MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ plans to ramp up its sales and
trading operations in Asia and other emerging markets as it
looks to lure clients with financial products such as
derivatives, moving away from its traditional reliance on
trading Japanese government debt.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)