By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1 percent after decent corporate results in the United States, though appetite for risk was kept in check by political uncertainty in Europe and ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

The Nikkei rose to 9,561.01, while the broader Topix edged up 0.7 percent to 809.49. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)