TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average ended little changed on Thursday after spending the afternoon in negative territory as a sluggish start to earning season and wariness ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting on Friday dampened sentiment.

The Nikkei ended at 9,561.83 points, up a scant 0.01 percent, while the broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 810.10. (By Sophie Knight)