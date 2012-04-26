April 27 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to remain steady through Friday morning but could drop
later in the day with risk appetite tempered after S&P cut
Spain's rating, and if the Bank of Japan disappoints with its
decision on whether to introduce further easing measures.
Market participants said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 9,550 to 9,700 after Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:>
closed at 9,605 up 45 from the close in Osaka of 9,560.
Market consensus is that the BOJ will extend its asset
purchases by up to 10 trillion yen ($124 billion) and some
strategists say it may also decide to buy longer-dated Japanese
government bonds.
The Nikkei ended flat on Thursday, closing at 9,561.83 after
disappointing results from several companies eroded earlier
gains.
Although investors have held back from taking major
positions this week before the announcement, the expected move
has already been priced into the market, says Masayuki Doshida,
senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"The BOJ decision to ease in February was a surprise, but
this time they're expected to, so unless they really dazzle
today the Nikkei won't go up. In fact it's far more likely to go
down if they don't meet expectations," he said.
The morning session could see the Nikkei climb on the back
of U.S. stocks, which rose for a third day on Thursday after
upbeat housing data and stronger-than-expected results from
several companies, notably software company Citrix.
Results from a slew of Japanese companies could boost the
index if they outdo expectations. The auto industry in
particular will be in the spotlight, with Honda and
Mazda Motor Corp both giving guidance after the bell.
But investors may be reluctant to make major adjustments to
their positions ahead of three Japanese national holidays next
week, falling on Monday, Thursday and Friday, said Doshida.
More negative news from the euro zone could also inhibit
risk-taking after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating by two
notches to BB-plus from A with a negative outlook. S&P said it
expects the government budget deficit to worsen even more than
previously anticipated due to economic contraction.
The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent this month, on track for its
worst April performance in seven years, after rallying more than
19 percent in January-March to log its best first quarter gain
in 24 years.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS
Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is in final negotiations with
Ajinomoto Co to buy its beverage unit Calpis Co in a
deal that may be valued at around 100 billion yen ($1.24
billion), The Nikkei business daily reported.
Asahi, which currently ranks fourth in the domestic
soft-drink market with a 9.9 percent share, would move up to the
third place with a 12.4 percent share after the deal, the paper
said.
-TOKYO GAS
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is to raise the capacity of its gas-fired
power plant in Yokohama by 400 megawatts to 1,200 megawatts in
2015, costing up to 40 billion yen, said the Nikkei business
daily. The utility is also due to announce its earnings for the
past year and give guidance for the current financial year at
1600 Tokyo time (0500 GMT).
-BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ hopes to generate 40
percent of its gross profit through overseas operations in a
3-year business plan, said the Nikkei business daily.
($1 = 81.07 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Eric Meijer)