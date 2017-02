TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average opened up 1 percent on Tuesday morning, looking set to continue Monday's technical correction as investors pick up bargains after stocks were knocked down last week by concerns about a deepening euro crisis and a strong yen.

The Nikkei was up at 8,717.65 while the broader Topix index was also up 1 percent at 732.22. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)