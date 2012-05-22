* Nikkei gains 1 pct but resistance proves stubborn
* Renesas bounces back; asks for capital, slashes jobs
* Komatsu makes strides on assurances of solid demand
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday morning, continuing Monday's technical correction as
investors picked up bargains after last week's flurry of
aggressive selling, triggered by concern over a deepening euro
crisis.
The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,718.59 as
exporters gained a foothold on the steadying yen and investors
zoomed in on stocks that were heavily sold off last week.
Komatsu Ltd jumped 5.6 percent after its president
assured analysts on Monday that demand for the company's new
mining equipment was steady, with no orders cancelled. The stock
rebounded after losing 6.8 percent in the previous two sessions,
edging ahead of peers Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd
, which put on 2.3 percent, and Kubota Corp
which gained 4.4 percent.
"Things are no better in Europe or China, but the current
situation has been priced in, and now it's just short-covering,"
said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and
research at SMBC Friend Securities. "The upside is likely
limited, with resistance around the five-day moving average of
8,726."
The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 733.01.
Renesas Electronics Corp recovered 5.6 percent
after the Yomiuri daily reported that the troubled
semi-conductor maker would cut 6,000 jobs and seek a 50 billion
yen ($630 million) increase in capital after posting a 57
billion yen operating loss for the year just ended. Parent
company Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it was prepared
to offer support if needed, but that it had not yet been asked.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd advanced 3.2 percent after
Kyodo reported that it planned to triple sales in Russia,
doubling its share of the market there to 10 percent.
"The ones to watch would be consumer electronics companies,
which have shed heavily recently," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Panasonic Corp gained 1.7 percent after losing 5
percent last week, while Sony Corp firmed 2.2 percent
after dropping 4.6 percent in the past two sessions.
Investors were also waiting for the conclusion of a two-day
Bank of Japan policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, although
market consensus was that it would not expand its asset purchase
programme further.
"On the surface, it doesn't seem necessary for the BOJ to
ease right now, as Japanese GDP grew 1 percent in the first
quarter," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management. "But when you see how much they've already
spent since the last meeting, the spending seems like a good
idea."
The Bank of Japan has bought 158 billion yen ($2
billion)worth of exchange-traded funds after increasing its
budget for them by 200 billion yen on April 27.
($1 = 79.3900 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)