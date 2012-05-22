* Nikkei gains 1 pct but resistance proves stubborn

* Renesas bounces back; asks for capital, slashes jobs

* Komatsu makes strides on assurances of solid demand

TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning, continuing Monday's technical correction as investors picked up bargains after last week's flurry of aggressive selling, triggered by concern over a deepening euro crisis.

The Nikkei climbed 1 percent to 8,718.59 as exporters gained a foothold on the steadying yen and investors zoomed in on stocks that were heavily sold off last week.

Komatsu Ltd jumped 5.6 percent after its president assured analysts on Monday that demand for the company's new mining equipment was steady, with no orders cancelled. The stock rebounded after losing 6.8 percent in the previous two sessions, edging ahead of peers Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd , which put on 2.3 percent, and Kubota Corp which gained 4.4 percent.

"Things are no better in Europe or China, but the current situation has been priced in, and now it's just short-covering," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities. "The upside is likely limited, with resistance around the five-day moving average of 8,726."

The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 733.01.

Renesas Electronics Corp recovered 5.6 percent after the Yomiuri daily reported that the troubled semi-conductor maker would cut 6,000 jobs and seek a 50 billion yen ($630 million) increase in capital after posting a 57 billion yen operating loss for the year just ended. Parent company Mitsubishi Electric Corp said it was prepared to offer support if needed, but that it had not yet been asked.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd advanced 3.2 percent after Kyodo reported that it planned to triple sales in Russia, doubling its share of the market there to 10 percent.

"The ones to watch would be consumer electronics companies, which have shed heavily recently," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Panasonic Corp gained 1.7 percent after losing 5 percent last week, while Sony Corp firmed 2.2 percent after dropping 4.6 percent in the past two sessions.

Investors were also waiting for the conclusion of a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting beginning on Tuesday, although market consensus was that it would not expand its asset purchase programme further.

"On the surface, it doesn't seem necessary for the BOJ to ease right now, as Japanese GDP grew 1 percent in the first quarter," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management. "But when you see how much they've already spent since the last meeting, the spending seems like a good idea."

The Bank of Japan has bought 158 billion yen ($2 billion)worth of exchange-traded funds after increasing its budget for them by 200 billion yen on April 27.

($1 = 79.3900 Japanese yen) (Editing by Richard Pullin)