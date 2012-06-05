METALS-Supply concerns push London copper above $6,000 per tonne
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei average sprang back on Tuesday from four straight sessions of losses as investors snapped up big name bargains ahead of emergency talks between the G7 industrialised nations to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis.
The Nikkei advanced 1 percent to 8,382.00, while the broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 708.24, gaining a foothold above 700 after breaching that level to hit a 28-year low on Monday. (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
* Officials at Chile mine put conditions on meeting with union
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .