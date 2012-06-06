TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to offset concerns over Europe.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,433.04 while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 710.79. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Matt Driskill)