BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Wednesday, moving further from a six-month closing low on Monday after data showed the U.S. services sector improved in May, helping to offset concerns over Europe.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,433.04 while the broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 710.79. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.