* Nikkei edges back up toward 8,500, ahead of ECB

* Nintendo falls as investors disappointed with new console

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday, moving farther away from a six-month closing low on Monday, after stronger-than-expected U.S. services data and Australian economic figures helped offset concerns over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei was up 110.18 points at 8,492.18 by the midday break, edging back towards the psychological key 8,500-mark and above its five-day moving average of 8,430.56.

Australia's economy grew a surprisingly strong 1.3 percent last quarter as spending by households and business far outpaced expectations.

"The Australian GDP is helpful certainly for the global macro picture but obviously Europe is still the main focus. That the G7 guys are going to do something unspecified is taken as slightly positive," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said.

"If you take a look at the sectors that are rallying, they are most sensitive to the euro zone situation ... the brokers."

Nomura Holdings surged 4 percent, also partly boosted by news that Japan's top investment bank, which is under investigation for insider trading, is among four Japanese and five foreign brokerages shortlisted to underwrite a government sale of shares in Japan Tobacco.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven major economies discussed progress towards financial and fiscal union in Europe.

Some investors remain cautious, with Spain saying it was losing access to credit markets and that Europe should help revive its banks, but they may avoid placing too many bearish bets ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

'CHEAP VALUATIONS'

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee on Thursday.

"I am covering some short positions. A lot of technical indicators are showing buying opportunity. In addition, valuations are extremely cheap," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio strategist at Bayview Asset Management.

"However, we remain cautious. I don't want to bet on extreme long position or extreme short position. I am in a neutral position."

The broader Topix index carried a 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.84, a level not seen since late January and below a five-year average of 1.1, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.

The Topix added 1.1 percent to 715.92 after falling below the 700-mark to a more than 28-year low on Monday.

Olympus Corp advanced 1.2 percent after Kyodo news agency said Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to $635 million in capital to the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker.

The move will make Panasonic, which has been hobbled by losses in its TV business, the top shareholder in Olympus, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal. Panasonic shares rose 2.6 percent.

Nintendo Co Ltd shed 1.5 percent, however, as investors were disappointed with its new Wii U games console, with one trader saying that it wasn't exciting and "sounds like a Nintendo iPad," referring to Apple's popular tablet.

Trading volume on the Topix at the midway point was relatively light, at 46 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)