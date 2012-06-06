BRIEF-Brio Gold reports total production in Q4 was 50,477 ounces of gold
* Revenues from mining operations increased 30pct to $59.5 million in Q4 of 2016
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Wednesday, further recovering from Monday's six-month closing low after data from the United States and Australia bucked expectations and G7 leaders discussed strategies to stem the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei gained 1.8 percent to 8,533.53, stepping above the key 8,500 level, while the broader Topix rose 1.5 percent to 718.56. (Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 16 Chicago's ethics board voted unanimously to fine Uber Technologies Inc's former strategist, David Plouffe, $90,000 for illegally lobbying in the city.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.