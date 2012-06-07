TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei average opened higher on Thursday, following strong rises in global stocks on hopes Europe will take more concrete steps to resolve its debt crisis, and a weaker yen may help shares of exporters.

The Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 8,636.42, and the broader Topix index also ticked up 1.2 percent to 727.10. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by John Mair)