TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei climbed more than 1 percent on Thursday as stocks and other risk assets returned to favour on speculation that euro zone leaders would act to curb the spread of the region's debt crisis and bank woes, with a softer yen lending support.

The Nikkei average closed up 1.2 percent at 8,639.72. The broader Topix index rose 1.7 percent to 730.75, moving further away from a 28-year low hit on Monday. ($1 = 79.4400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)