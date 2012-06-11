TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to dip on Tuesday after a brief rally greeting news of a Spanish bank bailout sputtered out overnight, as the deal failed to overcome nervousness about the future of the euro zone.

Investors were temporarily cheered on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain $125 billion to recapitalize its troubled banks, but the relief was outweighed on U.S. markets by caution ahead of a Greek election on Sunday.

"The U.S. sagged overnight and energy prices fell, so the Nikkei is going to head downwards today on the back of that," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"Yet on a technical level the average price-to-book ratio of Nikkei companies is about 0.8, so after a sell-off the market will probably steady."

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,400 and 8,550 on Tuesday after closing at 8,624.90 on Monday as investors welcomed the bailout.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,465, down 1.7 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,610.

Exporters may be out of favour as the yen strengthened overnight, after easing on Monday to grant Europe-reliant companies a brief respite.

The Nikkei managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses last week, its worst run in 20 years, after the broader Topix hit a 28-year low.

The Nikkei has fallen 15.9 percent from its one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27, on fears of a deepening euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in the U.S. and China.

> Spain bailout rally brief as Wall St slides > Euro falls on debt worries over Spain's bank rescue > Prices gain as Spain disappointment spurs safety bid > Gold up but off highs as Spanish aid disappoints > Oil falls 3 pct on euro worry, Saudi OPEC view

STOCKS TO WATCH

- NINTENDO

Nintendo Co is to slash employee bonuses by around 20 percent this year due to poor business performance, the Nikkei business daily reported.

- CANON

Canon Inc is to produce digital cameras in Brazil by July 2013 through a production unit called Canon Industria de Manaus Ltda, the Nikkei business daily said.

- TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO

Tokyo Electric Power Co has signed a 10-year-contract to buy 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from Qatargas, a state-owned producer in Qatar, to stabilise energy production in the absence of nuclear power, the Nikkei business daily reported.

(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)