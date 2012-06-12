(Adds background, details)

TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average opened down 1.7 percent on Tuesday after a brief rally greeting news of a Spanish bank bailout sputtered out in world markets overnight, the deal failing to overcome nervousness about the future of the euro zone.

As well as the Nikkei, the broader Topix index shed 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Paul Tait)