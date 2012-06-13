* Steel sector outperforms on Nippon Steel gains
* Investors unwilling to play their hands ahead of big
events
* Hitachi Ltd up 2.4 pct, to buy German power plant service
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 13 Gains in a few large cap stocks
boosted Japan's Nikkei share average on Wednesday, but the
broader market was weak as investors remained concerned about
Spain's struggle to finance its debt and looming elections in
Greece.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,587.84, propped up by index
heavyweights Fast Retailing and Softbank and other companies
with strong domestic sales. Decliners outpaced advancers by a
ratio of 8 to 7.
"Investors don't really want to be trading at all ahead of
the Greek election, so they've resigned themselves to placing
safe best on stocks with little foreign exposure," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd and Softbank Corp
both rose 1.8 percent while defensive stalwart Japan Tobacco Inc
gained steadily through the day as risk appetite waned,
closing up 1.6 percent.
Spanish bond yields hit a euro-era high on Tuesday on
worries about the effectiveness of a bailout agreed over the
weekend for Spain's banks.
Some sectors were lifted from Tuesday's troughs, when the
Nikkei average dropped 1 percent with losses across the board.
Iron and steel rose 1.8 percent as the best-performing sector
, buoyed by a gain of 3.6 percent for Nippon Steel
Corp.
"The market is the quietest it's been for a long time with
no big news out, although prices are looking stronger," said a
partner at a foreign hedge fund.
Hitachi Ltd gained 2.4 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said the company plans to buy German power plant
service provider Xervon Energy GMBH for several billion yen by
the end of 2012.
Konica Minolta Holdings Inc closed up 0.5 percent
after rising as much as 3 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded
the camera maker to "outperform" from "neutral", saying profit
margins should improve in its production printing arm to boost
operating profit to 52.8 billion yen this year, 10 percent ahead
of guidance.
The broader Topix, which struck a 28-year low on
June 4, inched up 0.3 percent to 726.44 after slipping into
negative territory in the afternoon session. Trading volume was
moderate, with the daily average this week reaching just 3/4 of
last week's figure.
"Technically speaking the next upside target for the Nikkei
is the 25-day moving average at around 8,644," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. "But when
the market falls after an options settlement, as it did last
Friday, that puts it at risk of another fall."
The Nikkei was toppled from its one-year high of 10,255.15
on March 27 as the euro zone debt crisis intensified and
concerns grew about economic slowdowns in the United States and
China. Last week, the index managed to snap a nine-week losing
streak, its worst in 20 years, after a brief technical rally.
A FULL CALENDAR AHEAD
In addition to a potentially game-changing election in
Greece on Sunday that could force the country to leave the euro
zone, investors are also eyeing a G20 meeting next week and
upcoming policy meetings at the Bank of Japan and Federal
Reserve.
"If the BOJ extend their easing programme it won't be
welcomed with any fanfare because they've run down their budget
so much that the market expects it," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The BOJ bought 26.3 billion yen worth of exchange-traded
funds on Tuesday to support the market.
Others expected the bank to hold fire on policy until July.
"I really don't think the Bank of Japan will ease this time
because they're waiting to see what happens with the Fed and
with Europe," said Akino of Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
($1 = 79.64 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)