TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average opened down on Thursday after U.S. stocks stumbled on disappointing retail data and investors remain wary ahead of a Greek election that could alter the fate of the euro zone.

The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent to 8,534.61, while the broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 722.79. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)