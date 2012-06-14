US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, June 14 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday as investors continued to cut their exposure to risky assets, hedging against the potentially disruptive consequences of a Greek election at the weekend and Federal Reserve and G20 meetings next week.
The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to 8,568.89 points, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.1 percent at 725.66. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.