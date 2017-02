TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average opened up on Friday, tracking overnight U.S. gains after a report that central banks are ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze in the case of market turmoil after the Greek election.

The Nikkei opened up 0.5 percent at 8,609.70, while the broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 729.25. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)