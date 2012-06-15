* Nikkei falls after opening up
* DeNA soars on share buyback
* Renesas jumps on reports of 100 bln yen loan
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Friday morning after opening higher, as relief on a
report that central banks will take action to prevent a credit
squeeze if turmoil hits the markets was tempered by bearish
sentiment ahead of the pivotal Greek election.
Risk sentiment improved slightly, with defensive favourite
Japan Tobacco Inc falling 0.9 percent and the food
sector slipping while insurance companies outperformed the
market.
DeNa co Inc was the top gainer, shooting up 14.8
percent as the second most-traded stock by turnover after the
social gaming site operator said on Thursday it will buy back up
to 10 percent of its outstanding shares - 20 billion yen worth.
Its competitor Gree Inc was the most-traded share with
a gain of 5.9 percent.
The Nikkei and the broader Topix both slipped 0.1
percent to 8,561.65.
"The market looks slightly stronger but that doesn't mean
anyone is feeling any more confident about what's coming up,"
said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset
Management, referring to Sunday's election that could lead to
Greece exiting the euro.
"If you're buying now you want to cut your exposure to
Europe," said Ando. "Look at orders for industrial machinery
crashing in Europe - the region is affecting everywhere else,
just like in 2008."
European machine tool orders from Japanese companies fell 30
percent in May, according to the Nikkei business daily.
Industrials robotics maker Fanuc Ltd <6954.Tand bearings maker
JTekt both slipped 0.8 percent, while industrial
machinery maker Komatsu Ltd fell 1 percent.
Mazda Motor Co, the Japanese automaker with the
highest exposure to Europe, fell 2 percent.
Renesas Electronics Corp's share price continued
its volatile trajectory, rising 5.4 percent on a report that the
troubled chipmaker will receive a 100 billion yen ($1.26
billion) in financial support from its three major shareholders
and four banks.
Investors are also awaiting the conclusion of a two-day Bank
of Japan policy meeting later on Friday, with some hoping for
further easing to chime in with a report that central banks will
respond to potential market turmoil with policy changes.
"Most people aren't expecting the BOJ to budge before such
important events next week, but there could be a bit of
disappointment if they don't," said Masayuki Doshida, senior
market analyst at Rakuten Securities, Inc. "The pressure on them
to act is increasing because of the expectation that the Fed
will ease, particularly after the Bank of England decision."
Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday the
bank will flood its banking system with cash to jumpstart
Britain's ailing economy and provide cheap long-term funding to
banks to encourage lending to businesses and consumers.
U.S. stocks rose overnight after Reuters reported G20
officials saying the central banks of major economies were ready
to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek
election on Sunday triggers market turmoil.
However, participants said the Japanese market was unlikely
to be given much of a lift by the news as it has been
characterised by thin volume and low liquidity this week ahead
of the Greek election.
However, the Nikkei is 1,2 percent up on the week, a more
solid gain than last week's 0.2 percent, which marked the end of
a nine straight weekly losses.
($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen)
