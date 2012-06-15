* Nikkei falls after opening up

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Friday morning after opening higher, as relief on a report that central banks will take action to prevent a credit squeeze if turmoil hits the markets was tempered by bearish sentiment ahead of the pivotal Greek election.

Risk sentiment improved slightly, with defensive favourite Japan Tobacco Inc falling 0.9 percent and the food sector slipping while insurance companies outperformed the market.

DeNa co Inc was the top gainer, shooting up 14.8 percent as the second most-traded stock by turnover after the social gaming site operator said on Thursday it will buy back up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares - 20 billion yen worth. Its competitor Gree Inc was the most-traded share with a gain of 5.9 percent.

The Nikkei and the broader Topix both slipped 0.1 percent to 8,561.65.

"The market looks slightly stronger but that doesn't mean anyone is feeling any more confident about what's coming up," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of Chibagin Asset Management, referring to Sunday's election that could lead to Greece exiting the euro.

"If you're buying now you want to cut your exposure to Europe," said Ando. "Look at orders for industrial machinery crashing in Europe - the region is affecting everywhere else, just like in 2008."

European machine tool orders from Japanese companies fell 30 percent in May, according to the Nikkei business daily. Industrials robotics maker Fanuc Ltd <6954.Tand bearings maker JTekt both slipped 0.8 percent, while industrial machinery maker Komatsu Ltd fell 1 percent.

Mazda Motor Co, the Japanese automaker with the highest exposure to Europe, fell 2 percent.

Renesas Electronics Corp's share price continued its volatile trajectory, rising 5.4 percent on a report that the troubled chipmaker will receive a 100 billion yen ($1.26 billion) in financial support from its three major shareholders and four banks.

Investors are also awaiting the conclusion of a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting later on Friday, with some hoping for further easing to chime in with a report that central banks will respond to potential market turmoil with policy changes.

"Most people aren't expecting the BOJ to budge before such important events next week, but there could be a bit of disappointment if they don't," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities, Inc. "The pressure on them to act is increasing because of the expectation that the Fed will ease, particularly after the Bank of England decision."

Bank of England governor Mervyn King said on Thursday the bank will flood its banking system with cash to jumpstart Britain's ailing economy and provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage lending to businesses and consumers.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after Reuters reported G20 officials saying the central banks of major economies were ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek election on Sunday triggers market turmoil.

However, participants said the Japanese market was unlikely to be given much of a lift by the news as it has been characterised by thin volume and low liquidity this week ahead of the Greek election.

However, the Nikkei is 1,2 percent up on the week, a more solid gain than last week's 0.2 percent, which marked the end of a nine straight weekly losses.

($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Eric Meijer)