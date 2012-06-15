* Nikkei on unsure footing ahead of election, Fed

* DeNA soars on share buyback, Gree jumps

* Investors await central bank action

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Friday as a risk-off atmosphere pervaded ahead of a pivotal election in Greece at the weekend, but losses were tempered by an overnight report that central banks were prepared to offset potential market turmoil.

After lowering their exposure to Europe this week, investors zoomed in on domestically driven stocks, with social networking company DeNa Co Ltd soaring 12.3 percent on a share buyback, pulling peer Gree Inc up 8.4 percent.

The Nikkei closed flat at 8,569.32 after dipping in and out of negative territory throughout the day, rounding off a rangebound week marked by thin volumes and low liquidity as investors played it safe ahead of the Greek election on Sunday, which could set the country on a path to exit the euro zone.

"The markets are getting optimistic that Greece will be able to cobble together a coalition that will honour the current debt agreement," said a trader at a foreign bank.

"But everybody's actually hoping it's a complete disaster and that forces the solution that we're looking for," he added, saying that market players are pinning their hopes on further easing from the Federal Reserve after its meeting concludes next Wedneday, as well as fiscal reform within Europe.

A Bank of Japan decision to stand pat on monetary policy was shrugged off by investors as inaction had been priced into the market, but the Nikkei opened up in the morning after Reuters reported G20 officials saying central banks were ready to prevent a credit squeeze if post-election market turmoil erupts.

"The election result will at least give the market a direction. Even in the worst-case scenario a policy response should come forth to calm the markets," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

Brokerages suffered losses, with Nomura Holdings Daiwa Securities Group both shedding 1.5 percent on Jefferies downgrades, after a Barclay's Capital upgrade for Nomura boosted the sector on Wednesday, leaving it 1.6 percent up on the week.

Domestically driven retailers Fast Retailing Co Inc and Lawson Inc outperformed the market with gains of 1.3 and 1.2 percent, respectively, while some pharmaceuticals, including Astellas Pharma benefited from healthcare system reforms that encourages the use of generic drugs.

Stocks with high European exposure such as Canon Inc , which lost 0.5 percent, and Mazda Motor Corp, which ended flat, were not as affected by last minute nerves ahead of the Greek election.

"People are a bit wary of being short... shorts are dangerous in this kind of market, especially when the stocks have had such a bad move on the downside," said the trader at a foreign bank. "We're still going through a bit of a short squeeze."

Sumitomo Heavy Industries slipped 2.2 percent after Deutsche Securities slashed its target price and lowered its operating profit forecast for the present year by 5 percent.

" Sellers are short-covering while net buyers are cutting down a little bit for protection, but the market is very illiquid and not moving that much," said Ishiguro of Okasan Securities.

Trading on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange was low at 934 billion yen ($12 billion), having failed to top 1 trillion all week after topping it every day last week.

Average daily volumes on the broader Topix index, which inched up 0.1 percent to 726.57, have dropped 25 percent this week from last week.

The Nikkei closed 1.3 percent up on the week, a stronger gain than last week's 0.2 percent rise that snapped a 9-week losing streak, the index's worst run in 20 years. It is still down 16.4 percent from its one-year high, hit on March 27. ($1 = 79.2650 Japanese yen) (Editing by Kim Coghill)