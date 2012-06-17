TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a narrow majority in a hotly anticipated Greek election on Sunday, calming fears that an anti-bailout party victory could lead to a messy euro zone exit.

Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 to 8,750 on Monday as investors enter the market to buy back stocks with high exposure to the euro zone that were heavily sold off in the run-up to the election.

"There'll be a definite sense of relief spreading around today, which the weaker yen against the euro will help," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

"The question is whether there will be a sustained rebound as there's still so many things to sort out - the euro zone's fiscal problems and Spanish banks."

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,610 on Friday, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,560.

The Nikkei ended flat at 8,569.32 on Friday, closing off a week of thin volumes and low liquidity as cautious investors cut exposure to riskier assets ahead of the pivotal election.

Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which is in favour of a 130 billion euro bailout, held a 2.9 point lead in Sunday's vote ahead of the anti-bailout Syriza after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, according to the country's interior ministry.

Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit will be soothed by the election result, investors are now cautiously awaiting two big events this week: a G20 meeting finishing on Tuesday and a Federal Reserve policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

Market participants are hoping the Group of 20 nations will come up with concrete measures to tackle the euro zone crisis and a slowing global economy, while there is an expectation that the Fed will introduce further easing measures to stimulate a flagging recovery in the United States. > Likely win for pro-bailout parties may bring respite > Euro reaches one-month high on Greek vote results > T-bond futures drop more than a point at open > Gold up for 6th day on Greece fears, hopes of easing > Oil edges up awaiting Greece election result

STOCKS TO WATCH

-KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO

The Japanese government approved the restart of two nuclear reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co in Ohi in western Japan on Saturday, ahead of a potential summer power crunch.

-SECOM

Security services company Secom Co is joining hands with Toyota Tsusho Corp to set up a 2 billion yen ($25 million) hospital management venture in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.

($1 = 79.0700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Pullin)