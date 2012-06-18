* Nikkei rises more than 2 pct, steps above 8,700

* Risk appetite improved, securities, insurance in favour

* Utilities drop despite nuclear plant restart

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-month high in early trade on Monday after pro-bailout parties won a majority in the Greek election, averting the possibility of the country's imminent and tumultuous exit from the euro zone.

The Nikkei put on 2.1 percent to 8,748.84, its highest since May 22, while the broader Topix climbed 2 percent to 741.07.

Investors unravelled their most cautious bets and returned to a neutral position, with riskier sectors such as securities and steel bounding ahead to leave defensive utilities trailing.

"It's a temporary rally but we're seeing broad gains because the global situation has changed now that the prospect of a 'Drachmageddon' has disappeared," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.

Financials gained as uncertainty about Greece's fate faded, with Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc up 2.6 percent and Daiwa Securities Group, climbing 2.7 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.1 percent and Mizuho Financial Group put on 2.5 per c ent after Nomura Securities lifted its price target for both lenders on Friday and reiterated its "buy" rating for them.

Domestically-driven stocks that found favour in last week's risk-averse climate underperformed the index, with Fast Retailing Co and Softbank Corp both rising 1.2 percent.

A weakened yen against the euro aided major exporters, with Toyota Motor Co gaining 2.6 percent as the most-traded stock by turnover on the main board, and other auto makers Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd rising 2.5 and 3.1 percent respectively.

With 87 percent of the stocks on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange advancing, the defensive utility sector was the only sector in negative territory, despite the government's decision on Saturday to restart two nuclear reactors in western Japan to offset a potential power crunch this summer.

Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nintendo Co Ltd also found favour as investors scrambled to cover their short bets, rising between 3.6 and 4.8 percent.

"There'll be a definite sense of relief spreading around today, which the weaker yen against the euro will help," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

"The question is whether there will be a sustained rebound as there's still so many things to sort out - the euro zone's fiscal problems and Spanish banks."

Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which is in favour of a 130 billion euro bailout, held a 2.9 point lead in Sunday's vote ahead of the anti-bailout Syriza after 97 percent of the ballots were counted, according to the country's interior ministry.

Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit will be soothed by the election result, concerns remain about the health of Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro bailout last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in general.

Investors are hoping for a coordinated response to the euro zone crisis from the G20, which starts a two-day meeting later on Monday, and many expect further easing from the Federal Reserve after its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

"There's a much lower chance that the Fed will ease now that the situation in Greece has been defused," said Nakanishi of SMBC Friend Securities.

The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent last week but ended flat at 8,569.32 on Friday, closing off a week of thin volumes and low liquidity as cautious investors cut exposure to riskier assets ahead of the pivotal election.

($1 = 79.0700 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Eric Meijer)