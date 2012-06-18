* Nikkei rises more than 2 pct, steps above 8,700
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a one-month high in early trade on Monday after pro-bailout
parties won a majority in the Greek election, averting the
possibility of the country's imminent and tumultuous exit from
the euro zone.
The Nikkei put on 2.1 percent to 8,748.84, its highest since
May 22, while the broader Topix climbed 2 percent to
741.07.
Investors unravelled their most cautious bets and returned
to a neutral position, with riskier sectors such as securities
and steel bounding ahead to leave defensive utilities trailing.
"It's a temporary rally but we're seeing broad gains because
the global situation has changed now that the prospect of a
'Drachmageddon' has disappeared," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi,
general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
Financials gained as uncertainty about Greece's fate faded,
with Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc up
2.6 percent and Daiwa Securities Group, climbing 2.7
percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.1
percent and Mizuho Financial Group put on 2.5 per c ent
after Nomura Securities lifted its price target for both lenders
on Friday and reiterated its "buy" rating for them.
Domestically-driven stocks that found favour in last week's
risk-averse climate underperformed the index, with Fast
Retailing Co and Softbank Corp both rising 1.2
percent.
A weakened yen against the euro aided major exporters, with
Toyota Motor Co gaining 2.6 percent as the most-traded
stock by turnover on the main board, and other auto makers Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd rising
2.5 and 3.1 percent respectively.
With 87 percent of the stocks on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange advancing, the defensive utility sector
was the only sector in negative territory, despite
the government's decision on Saturday to restart two nuclear
reactors in western Japan to offset a potential power crunch
this summer.
Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nintendo Co
Ltd also found favour as investors scrambled to cover
their short bets, rising between 3.6 and 4.8 percent.
"There'll be a definite sense of relief spreading around
today, which the weaker yen against the euro will help," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
"The question is whether there will be a sustained rebound
as there's still so many things to sort out - the euro zone's
fiscal problems and Spanish banks."
Greece's conservative New Democracy party, which is in
favour of a 130 billion euro bailout, held a 2.9 point lead in
Sunday's vote ahead of the anti-bailout Syriza after 97 percent
of the ballots were counted, according to the country's interior
ministry.
Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit will be soothed
by the election result, concerns remain about the health of
Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro bailout
last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in general.
Investors are hoping for a coordinated response to the euro
zone crisis from the G20, which starts a two-day meeting later
on Monday, and many expect further easing from the Federal
Reserve after its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
"There's a much lower chance that the Fed will ease now that
the situation in Greece has been defused," said Nakanishi of
SMBC Friend Securities.
The Nikkei gained 1.3 percent last week but ended flat at
8,569.32 on Friday, closing off a week of thin volumes and low
liquidity as cautious investors cut exposure to riskier assets
ahead of the pivotal election.
($1 = 79.0700 Japanese yen)
