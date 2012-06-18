* Nikkei steps above 8,700 points
* Risk appetite improves; securities, insurance in favour
* Utilities drop despite nuclear plant restart
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
pared early gains but held onto a one-month high by Monday's
midday break after pro-bailout parties won a majority in the
Greek election, averting the possibility of a tumultuous euro
zone exit for the country.
The Nikkei put on 1.76 percent to 8,720.27, its
highest since May 23 after rising as much as 2.3 percent in the
morning.
Investors unwound cautious bets and covered their shorts on
riskier assets such as insurance and mining companies as
defensive utilities sank into negative territory, but trading
remained thin as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis
persisted.
"Unfortunately this rally will be a brief one spurred on by
short-covering, but nothing more," said Norihiro Fujito, general
manager of senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley. "There's more to the euro zone crisis than just Greece
- and if the victorious party don't improve Greeks' lives their
support will switch to (anti-bailout party) Syriza and we'll be
back to square one."
Financials advanced as Greece's immediate fate became
clearer. However, with Japan's top investment bank Nomura
Holdings Inc up 2.2 percent and Daiwa Securities Group
, climbing 2.3 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose 2.8 percent after Nomura Securities lifted its
price target and reiterated its "buy" rating for it on Friday.
The glass sector was the best-performing sector,
rising 3.4 percent, with mining not far behind with a
gain of 3 percent.
Nikon Corp rose 2.8 percent after JP Morgan
reiterated its "overweight" rating, saying that the company had
ramped up production of its D800 model due to overwhelming
demand, and could overshoot its own operating profit guidance by
10 billion yen ($127 million) as a result.
Domestically-driven stocks that found favour in last week's
risk-averse climate underperformed the index, with Fast
Retailing Co and Softbank Corp rising 0.8 and
0.7 pe r cent, respectively.
A weakened yen against the euro buoyed Europe-reliant
exporters, with Mazda Motor Co and TDK Corp
both rising 4 percent.
"It's a temporary rally but we're seeing broad gains because
the global situation has changed now that the prospect of a
'Drachmageddon' has disappeared," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi,
general manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
With 83 percent of the stocks on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange advancing, the defensive utility sector
was the only sector in negative territory, despite
the government's decision on Saturday to restart two nuclear
reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co, which
dropped 2.8 percent.
Sony Corp, Panasonic Corp and Nintendo Co
Ltd were swept up as investors scrambled to cover
their short bets, rising between 3.2 and 4.3 percent.
Naomi Fink, a Japan equity strategist at Jefferies, said in
a note that makers of electrical appliances are likely to
benefit from a feed-in tariff system to be introduced on July 1.
"We take profits on our short-term long vol and realise the
loss on our short Securities and cover our short Banking sector
position in our tactical portfolio, going long Electrical
Appliances ahead of the 1 July feed-in tariff introduction,"
Fink wrote, referring to position adjustments following the
Greek election.
The broader Topix climbed 1.6 percent to 738.46 , its
highest since May 17, but trading volume was low, at just 37.1
percent of its 90-day average.
WHAT NEXT?
Although fears of an imminent euro zone exit have been
soothed by the election result, concerns remain about the health
of Spanish banks, which were granted a 100 billion euro bailout
last week, as well as the euro zone's fiscal health in general.
Investors are hoping for a coordinated response to the euro
zone crisis from the G20, which starts a two-day meeting later
on Monday, and many expect further easing from the Federal
Reserve after its policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
"There's a much lower chance that the Fed will ease now that
the situation in Greece has been defused," said Nakanishi of
SMBC Friend Securities.
Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley noted that U.S.
markets rallied last week in anticipation of either victory for
the pro-bailout parties, or further Fed easing if anti-bailout
Syriza won.
"When market turmoil erupts you can expect policies to come
forth, which is why the market sometimes hopes for a negative
outcome to nudge politicians into action."
($1 = 79.2300 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)