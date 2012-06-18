TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
topped 8,700 for the first time in a month on Monday after
Greece's pro-bailout parties won a majority at weekend
elections, heading off the prospect of a messy euro zone exit
for the highly-indebted country.
The Nikkei ended up 1.8 percent to 8,721.02, its
highest closing level since May 22 and breaking above its 25-day
moving average at 8,601.54.
But the index is still down 13.5 percent this quarter after
rallying 19.3 percent in January-March to log its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.
The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 738.81, also
hitting a one-month closing high.
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)