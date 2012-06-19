BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Tuesday, giving up some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks.
The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,689.46, while the broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 736.67. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.