TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Tuesday, giving up some of its hefty gains from the previous session as initial enthusiasm over a victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to persistent concerns over Spain and its banks.

The Nikkei eased 0.4 percent to 8,689.46, while the broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 736.67. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Eric Meijer)