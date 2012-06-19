BRIEF-First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by Fountain Asset Corp
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average retreated on Tuesday from a one-month high hit on Monday as the initially positive reception for a pro-bailout party victory in Greece was dampened by concerns about Spain's banking sector and fiscal health.
The Nikkei slipped 0.8 percent to 8,655.87, while the broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 734.69. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
Feb 13 Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.