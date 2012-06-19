TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average retreated on Tuesday from a one-month high hit on Monday as the initially positive reception for a pro-bailout party victory in Greece was dampened by concerns about Spain's banking sector and fiscal health.

The Nikkei slipped 0.8 percent to 8,655.87, while the broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 734.69. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Joseph Radford)