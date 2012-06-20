BRIEF-Inovalon Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Inovalon Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $105.2 million and $112.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to counter slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,735.09, breaking above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4.
The broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 742.73. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Costar Group grows 2016 revenue 18%, increases annual net income $88 million and annual ebitda $125 million
* Q4 revenue $101.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.5 million