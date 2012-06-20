* Fed due to release statement at 1630 GMT

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus to help combat slower growth and the impact of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,722.15 Points, breaking above 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4.

"Market participants are extremely sensitive in a heightened stage of anticipation. The FOMC result tonight seems be to well telegraphed and it does seem to be there will be an extension of 'Operational Twist'," said Stefan Worrall, direct of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.

The Fed is due to release a statement at 1630 GMT, following a two-day meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei is down 14 percent so far this quarter after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, logging its best first quarter performance in 24 years.

"We have seen some interest in the banks, the autos. Domestic have been buying a bit from us," a dealer at a foreign bank said.

Financials and real estate companies, which benefit the most from any reflation trade, were in demand on Wednesday, with Nomura Holdings, Japan's top investment bank, up 2.6 percent, Daiwa Securities Group gaining 3.8 percent and Sumitomo Realty & Development adding 3.6 percent.

Lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.1 percent and Mizuho Financial Group added 1.6 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group climbed 2.2 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said its top pick of major Japanese banks was Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and raised its price target on the bank as well as Mizuho Financial Group.

"While the stock prices should continue to be affected by euro zone factors, we believe Japanese banks fundamentally offer good value and should be less affected by such global concerns, with asset risks quite low and solid growth possibilities supported by business expansion in the U.S. and Asia," Merrill Lynch said in a report.

The broader Topix climbed 1.3 percent to 744.19. Trading volume on the Topix after the morning session was light, at 37.4 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days.

Steelmakers rose 1.8 percent, rebounding from the previous session's fall after U.S. AK Steel forecast second-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectations and Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd planned to drop prices for all contracts signed in July.

But another trader said the sector continued to face headwinds as ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, was considering cutting more capacity in Europe to tackle over capacity and shrinking demand in the region.

A report that Toyota Motor Corp will cut production capacity in Japan by more than 10 percent also boded ill for the country's steel firms, he added.

Toyota put on 1 percent, while Honda Motor Co Ltd advanced 1.2 percent after Nomura upgraded the carmaker to "buy" from "neutral" and lifted its price target, saying the company's U.S. sales had recovered faster than expected.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd shed 3.1 percent, however, after a U.S. court said the Japanese firm was responsible for a leak at a California nuclear power plant, as it did not properly test the pipes before installing them. (Editing by Kim Coghill)