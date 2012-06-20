TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a new round of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve to pep up a flagging recovery in the U.S. and offset the impact of a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei advanced 1.1 percent to 8,752.31, while the broader Topix index put on 747.34 percent to 1.7 percent.

