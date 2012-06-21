TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei share average broke above 8,800 on Thursday for the first time in five weeks, as sentiment was buoyed by a softer yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve held back from more aggressive stimulus steps to prop up the economy.

The Nikkei, shrugging off a disappointing report on Chinese manufacturing activity, rose 0.8 percent to 8,824.07, driven by exporters, such as Honda Motor Co Ltd, up 3.5 percent, and Canon Inc, adding 1.4 percent.

The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 753.96, marking its highest closing level since May 14. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Joseph Radford)