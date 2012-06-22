TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Friday as investors brooded over figures showing U.S. manufacturing flagged in June, as well as weak economic data from Europe and China, but the index still posted its best weekly gain in four months.

The Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,798.35, but ended up 2.7 percent on the week, while the broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 750.92. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)