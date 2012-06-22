BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp reports Q4 total revenue $25.8 million
* As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Friday as investors brooded over figures showing U.S. manufacturing flagged in June, as well as weak economic data from Europe and China, but the index still posted its best weekly gain in four months.
The Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent to 8,798.35, but ended up 2.7 percent on the week, while the broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 750.92. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
* As at december 31, 2016, company had $9.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $3.6 million at end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.
* Net proceeds of offering are intended to be used principally to partially fund acquisition by BCE of Manitoba Telecom Services